Scooter Braun Says He Disagrees With "Weaponizing a Fanbase" Amid Taylor Swift Drama

Scooter Braun has no bad blood with Taylor Swift, but he does take an issue with outspoken fans.

The music executive explained in a new interview that he supports the Grammy winner's efforts to re-record her albums and take ownership of her work; however, he is not on board with "weaponizing" an artist's fans.

"I think Taylor has every right to re-record. She has every right to pursue her masters," Scooter told MSNBC on April 27. "And I wish her nothing but well, and I have zero interest in saying anything bad about her… The only thing I disagree with is weaponizing a fanbase."

The manager, whose clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, continued, "The artists I work with have very large fan bases. You don't do that. It's very dangerous. There's people in that fan base who have mental health issues. There's families involved and I think that's very, very dangerous."

Scooter said that sometimes the artists who "weaponize" are the same ones that know "what it's like to be ridiculed." He added, "There's a responsibility with a fanbase."

Reporter Ari Melber asked him, "And you think that has happened?" Scooter replied, "That's all I'll say about that."