How the History and Horror of Under the Banner of Heaven Was Brought to Life

How to dress 32 actors for three scenes, all to be shot in a day, and all of which require a different outfit for each person?

"That right there is 100 costume changes in one day," Joseph La Corte, the costume designer for Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven, told E! News in a Zoom interview, holding up the chart he made to keep track of the sprawling family tree at the center of the historical true crime drama.

But that was just one of the many comes-with-the-territory challenges facing La Corte and his team as they set out to clothe a massive cast for the centuries-spanning limited series. Based on Jon Krakauer's book of the same name, it's about a grisly double murder committed in 1984, but also travels back 160 years to western frontier life and the origin story of Mormonism.

Basically La Corte's approach was, "OK, I'm going to do two different series at the same time," he explained. And even going from 1820 to 1830 was a lift, when a neoclassical silhouette gave way to the Victorian styles that became popular, changing everything from a woman's sleeve to the newfangled zipper in men's pants.

"It was a lot," he said with a laugh.