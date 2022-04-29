Bling Empire Promises Rich, Wild Drama in Season 2 Trailer

Bling Empire is back—and it's glitzier and more dramatic than ever.
The trailer for season two of the glamorous Netflix reality hit, streaming May 13, puts friendships and romantic relationships in the crosshairs.
"This season, a romance between Kevin [Kreider] and Kim [Lee] percolates, Cherie [Chan] and Jessey [Lee]'s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin's best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills's rivaling queens, Christine [Chiu] and Anna [Shay], put a new twist on the art of social warfare," according to the streamer. "But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style."
Indeed, Kevin and Kim's romance appears to be put to the test.
"The problem with getting involved with Kevin is that I'm going to have to get over the fact that he dated all these girls," Kim says in the trailer.
Others aren't so blunt about the state of things.
"Basically, Kevin's a man whore," Kane Lim adds. No mincing words here!
Kane has his own problem to deal with, however, in the form of season two newcomer Dorothy Wang. The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star and the daughter of a certified billionaire, Dorothy is no stranger to reality TV drama.
"People like Dorothy, all they do is gossip and create drama," Kane says. Sounds like the perfect addition to the cast, in our opinion!
Dorothy, meanwhile, isn't bothered by Kane and his perceived social climbing.
"Kane has been trying to get lunch since 2011," Dorothy retorts, "I'd rather fast for 87 days straight."
The trailer also gives us a glimpse at Cherie's wedding planning, which she says has been going on for "a year-and-a-half."
Before they can make it to the altar, however, Kelly Mi Li rocks the proceedings by making the bombshell allegation that "Jessey has another family."
Go big, or go home. That's the Bling Empire way!
Oh, and be sure to watch the full trailer because one of your favorite RHOBH stars makes a special appearance.
Catch all the glittery drama when the second season of Bling Empire hits Netflix on May 13.