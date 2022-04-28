Tearful Sharon Osbourne Says She’s "Very Worried" About Ozzy Osbourne’s Health Amid COVID-19 Battle

Watch : Piers Morgan & Sharon Osbourne Team Up for New Show

Sharon Osbourne is sharing her love for Ozzy Osbourne after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

In a video shared by The Talk UK on Twitter, Sharon fought back tears as she explained that Ozzy was recently diagnosed with the virus. However, she assured that she "spoke to him and he's OK."

Still, Sharon said she was distressed, adding, "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

As for how Ozzy's other family members are coping? She predicted that everyone would rally for the Osbourne patriarch.

"Unfortunately, it was diagnosed in the middle of the night and they were all sleeping, so I hadn't spoken to them yet, but they'll rally around," she shared. "They'll be with him."

While Sharon has been in the UK serving as a host on TalkTV's new show The Talk, she noted that she would be returning home to the U.S. to be by Ozzy's side. She shared that the first thing she plans to do when she gets back is "hold him and kiss him but with about three masks on I think."