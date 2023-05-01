We're Unconditionally and Irrevocably in Love With Kristen Stewart's Met Gala 2023 Look

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

Hold on tight, spider monkey: Kristen Stewart has officially arrived at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Twilight alum, 33, turned heads as she stepped out at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1. For the event, Kristen wore a chic suit with a cropped top and Chanel belt. (See all the can't-miss fashion here.)

This year's Costume Institute Benefit pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with its dress code and exhibit "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The designer—who served as the creative director of Fendi and Chanel during his lifetime—passed away at age 85 in 2019.

Kristen, who's been a Chanel ambassador since 2013 and frequently wears the fashion house's designs, remembered Karl fondly following his death.

"It's funny how he presents—so austere and so scary. He wasn't though," she told Vanity Fair in 2019. "He was incredibly inviting—insanely, shockingly unpretentious. He liked what he liked because he liked it. He was a fancy motherf--ker, but it was true to him. It's almost like he sensed he was intimidating, so he was like, 'No. To have a creative heart is daunting, but let's get it beating faster and harder.'"