We're Unconditionally and Irrevocably in Love With Kristen Stewart's Met Gala 2023 Look

No need to ask where Kristen Stewart has been—because she's been dominating the red carpet this year with her fashion game. See the stunning ensemble she wore to the 2023 Met Gala.

Hold on tight, spider monkey: Kristen Stewart has officially arrived at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Twilight alum, 33, turned heads as she stepped out at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1. For the event, Kristen wore a chic suit with a cropped top and Chanel belt. (See all the can't-miss fashion here.)

This year's Costume Institute Benefit pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with its dress code and exhibit "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The designer—who served as the creative director of Fendi and Chanel during his lifetime—passed away at age 85 in 2019.

Kristen, who's been a Chanel ambassador since 2013 and frequently wears the fashion house's designs, remembered Karl fondly following his death.

"It's funny how he presents—so austere and so scary. He wasn't though," she told Vanity Fair in 2019. "He was incredibly inviting—insanely, shockingly unpretentious. He liked what he liked because he liked it. He was a fancy motherf--ker, but it was true to him. It's almost like he sensed he was intimidating, so he was like, 'No. To have a creative heart is daunting, but let's get it beating faster and harder.'"

And the Spencer star will never forget the way the fashion mogul spoke to her.

"He was always touching you while speaking to you," she continued. "He never talked at you—if he was talking to you, he was usually holding your hand. Luckily he knew how to leave a trace. There's just a feeling that he gave me, an encouraging attaboy thing that shapes you in really profound ways."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For this year's Met Gala, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue's Anna Wintour are serving as co-chairs.

To see more celebrities at the star-studded soirée, keep reading...

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

