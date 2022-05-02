13 Crystals and Accessories to Help You Handle "Significant Change" From May 15's Total Lunar Eclipse

Watch : Celebrities Celebrating Taurus Season: Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson & More!

In the words of TikTok's astrology star Maren Altman, the upcoming lunar eclipse is going to be "f--king intense."

Between last month's partial solar eclipse and the upcoming total lunar eclipse on May 15, "the eclipses are going to be really intense for especially Taurus and Scorpio," she told her 1.2 million followers in a recent video. Specifically, she said, "It's volume down for Scorpio placements," noting that it's all about letting go, cutting cords and releasing attachment. "The Scorpio part of your chart is like letting go, be more open."

House of Intuition's crystal expert Xicalli Garcia explains that the total lunar eclipse—or Blood Moon, which will be visible in most continents, including North America—will be moving in the sign of Scorpio and, opposite of the moon, will be the sun in Taurus. While Taurus rules what you physically possess alone in this world, Scorpio rules what is shared, including finances, she notes.