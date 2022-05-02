Of Course Vanessa Hudgens Is a Boho-Chic Princess at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2022 SAG Awards

The queen of Coachella is now taking on the Met Gala.

As a co-host of Vogue's red carpet livestream with LaLa Anthony, Vanessa Hudgens embraced this year's theme—"In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—with her stunning all-black look on May 2 in NYC.

After getting ready at the famous Mark Hotel, the actress hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a floor-length sheer gown with lace decals by Mochino, pulling off the goth glam aesthetic with an intricate updo, statement earrings and matching lingerie underneath. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Surprisingly, this year only marks the 33-year-old's second Met Gala appearance, having previously attended 2015's "China: Through the Looking Glass." There, she donned a gorgeous red, rhinestone-covered H&M dress, complete with a vintage headpiece and statement earrings.