Euphoria and Hailey Bieber-Inspired Hair Decor Is the Newest in Y2K Trends

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The chokehold that Euphoria's fashion and beauty looks still have on us is evident in the newest in Y2K trends: hair decor. Even celebrities are in on the trend. Hailey Bieber rocked the cutest baby braids when she attended weekend 1 of Coachella. Speaking of festivals, seeing it-girls everywhere at Coachella donning rhinestones, pearls, and baby braids prove this trend is here to stay.
Even though we're taking inspiration from characters on a television show and celebrities with glam teams, this trend is super easy and affordable to achieve. Euphoria's Makeup Artist Kirsten Sage Coleman and Costume Designer Heidi Bivens have even said the rhinestones they used on some of the show's most iconic beauty looks came from Amazon. We're especially obsessed with Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney's rhinestoned-hair for Euphoria.
Scroll below for 15 hair accessories from Amazon to decorate your hair in the cutest ways.
100 Packs Assorted Color Butterfly Hair Clips, Beautiful Mini Butterfly Hair Clips Hair Accessories
We couldn't get enough of colorful mini butterfly clips when we were younger, and we're so excited that they're back in style!
90 Pack Small Mini Flower Star Heart Butterfly Plastic Hair Claw Clips
If you love mini butterfly clips but want more options, here's a pack that includes more shapes for just $10.
24 Pieces Mini Butterfly Hair Clips for Girls Women Butterfly Hair Claw Clips Hair Y2k Accessories
Decorate your hair with color and some sparkle with these adorable mini butterfly clips.
9colors 4536pcs Sticker Rhinestones Colorful Bling - Stickers Jewels
You'll look like a trendy character from Euphoria when you wear these colorful rhinestones in your hair. The best part? You'll get over 4,000 for just $11, so you can put an extra sheet in your purse just incase a couple fall out of your hair.
Clear Elastic Hair Bands, Teenitor 2000pcs Mini Hair Rubber Bands with a Box, Soft Hair Elastics Ties Bands
To achieve the baby braids style, you'll need these super thin, small rubber bands. You can get a bunch on Amazon for just $6.
Youxuan Kids Elastics No Damage Colored Hair Bands Fashion Girls Hair Ties 1000 Count Small Size
If you want to do the baby braids style, but you have darker hair or want to add a pop of color to your hair, these mini rubber bands are perfect.
72 Pieces Rhinestone Crystal Twisters Set Spiral Shiny Hair Pins Colorful Metal Swirl Hair Twists Rhinestone Spirals Clips for Women Wedding Bridal Prom Party
Here'a another way to get the colorful Euphoria-glam look.
1650 PCS Pearl Stickers, Half Round Pearls for Crafts, Self Adhesive Face Makeup Stickers Nail Pearls for DIY Crafts Cell Phone Shoes Hats Decor, White
Pearl hair decor was a huge trend at Coachella, and we think it's here to stay. Get 1,650 pearls for just $12.
Charonle 32 Pieces Wedding Pearl Hair Pins Bridal Pearl Rhinestone Hair Pins Hair Accessories U Shape Barrette for Bride Bridesmaid Women Girls (Gold)
These pearl hair pins are so pretty, they were made for weddings, but you can totally rock them at your next festival or party.
Chris.W 12Pcs Spiral Hair Pins Swirl Hair Twists Coils Hair Clip Accessories for Wedding, Prom, Party and Special Event(Pearl)
Here's another way to wear the pearl hair decor trend for just $9.
Ammei Headpiece Crystal Bridal Hair Pins Clips Wedding Hair Accessories
Step up your glam game with these sparkly hair pins for just $10.
60 Pieces Rhinestone Crystal Twisters Set Spiral Hair Pin Silver Coil for Wedding, Bridal, Prom, Party and Special Occasion with Clear Container
Here's another way to add some sparkle to your hair.
CHANACO Butterfly Hair Clips Hair Claw Clips for Thick Hair 4PCS Butterfly Clips for Hair
Another Y2K hair trend: claw clips! Decorate your hair and pull it back with these adorable butterfly claw clips.
HZEYN Flower Hair Claw Clips Large Strong Holder Hair Clips for Women Thick Hair Flower Claw Clip Y2K Hair
These flower claw clips are so fun, and only $12.