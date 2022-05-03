You’ll Burn for the Bridgerton Stars’ Met Gala Looks

Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Phoebe Dynevor are the belles of this ball.
The stars of Bridgerton nailed the 2022 Met Gala's Gilded Glamour and White Tie dress code—as if that were any surprise!
Simone, who joined the seductive Netflix period drama in its second season as Kate Sharma, wowed in a midriff-baring gold top, floor-length black skirt and a train that draped off her arms like butter.
Nicola, who plays Penelope Featherington (a.k.a. Lady Whistledown), was a feathery delight in a pink-and-black dress by designer Richard Quinn. Her gown was adorned with a ton of feathers poking out in various directions and featured a massive, billowy train.
Phoebe, who plays Daphne on the show, let down her gorgeous auburn hair in a black, partially sheer gown and stunning earrings you could probably see from space. Something tells us Lady Violet would be proud. (See every star on the red carpet here!)
It was the first Met Gala for the actresses, who know a thing or two about corsets and structured dresses.
Simone, who has been spotted in the front row of Burberry and Valentino runway shows, has already made her mark as a fashion lover—and she'll continue to make her mark on the ton: The apple of Anthony Bridgerton's eye will be returning for season three.
"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she exclusively told E! News about her character's marriage to the oldest Bridgerton child, played by Jonathan Bailey. She added, "I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."
Nicola knocking it out of the park with the Gilded Glamour and White Tie theme makes sense for more reasons than one. It turns out the actress has drawn real-life fashion inspiration from some of her looks on Bridgerton, especially for the show's press tour.
"We were massively inspired by the first season," Nicola's stylist Aimee Croysdill told Fashionista. "Nicola and I were getting to know each other stylistically, and I think everyone was inspired by Bridgerton in more ways than you'd think."
Lady Whistledown, fashion icon!
Bridgerton has already proved that Simone, Nicola and Phoebe have acting chops for days, but with their arrivals at the Met Gala, they've firmly asserted themselves as three of the most exciting names on the red carpet, too.
