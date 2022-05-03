2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

You’ll Burn for the Bridgerton Stars’ Met Gala Looks

Met Gala newcomers and the stars of Bridgerton Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Phoebe Dynevor brought some Regency-era drama to the red carpet. Check out their looks here!

Watch: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Shares Secret Tattoo Skills

Simone AshleyNicola Coughlan and Phoebe Dynevor are the belles of this ball. 

The stars of Bridgerton nailed the 2022 Met Gala's Gilded Glamour and White Tie dress code—as if that were any surprise!

Simone, who joined the seductive Netflix period drama in its second season as Kate Sharma, wowed in a midriff-baring gold top, floor-length black skirt and a train that draped off her arms like butter.

Nicola, who plays Penelope Featherington (a.k.a. Lady Whistledown), was a feathery delight in a pink-and-black dress by designer Richard Quinn. Her gown was adorned with a ton of feathers poking out in various directions and featured a massive, billowy train.

Phoebe, who plays Daphne on the show, let down her gorgeous auburn hair in a black, partially sheer gown and stunning earrings you could probably see from space. Something tells us Lady Violet would be proud. (See every star on the red carpet here!)

It was the first Met Gala for the actresses, who know a thing or two about corsets and structured dresses. 

photos
Love Lives of Bridgerton Stars

Simone, who has been spotted in the front row of Burberry and Valentino runway shows, has already made her mark as a fashion lover—and she'll continue to make her mark on the ton: The apple of Anthony Bridgerton's eye will be returning for season three. 

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she exclusively told E! News about her character's marriage to the oldest Bridgerton child, played by Jonathan Bailey. She added, "I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

 

Getty Images

Nicola knocking it out of the park with the Gilded Glamour and White Tie theme makes sense for more reasons than one. It turns out the actress has drawn real-life fashion inspiration from some of her looks on Bridgerton, especially for the show's press tour.

"We were massively inspired by the first season," Nicola's stylist Aimee Croysdill told Fashionista. "Nicola and I were getting to know each other stylistically, and I think everyone was inspired by Bridgerton in more ways than you'd think."

Lady Whistledown, fashion icon!

Bridgerton has already proved that Simone, Nicola and Phoebe have acting chops for days, but with their arrivals at the Met Gala, they've firmly asserted themselves as three of the most exciting names on the red carpet, too.

Keep reading to see all the stars hit the carpet...

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Emma Corrin

In custom Miu Miu with Cartier jewelry

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

In Moschino

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
SZA

In Vivienne Westwood

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lena Waithe

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Awkwafina

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega

     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pete Davidson

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rosalia

In Givenchy

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lizzo

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Erykah Badu

In Marni

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

In Burberry

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily James

In Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Katy Perry

 In Aquazzura

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Oscar Isaac

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj

In Burberry

John Shearer/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

In Moschino

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton

  

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Prada

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Atelier Versace 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cara Delevingne

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski

In vintage Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

In Off-White

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
