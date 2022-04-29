E! Cover Star

Chelsea Handler On Comedy, Therapy and Her Surprising Love Story

Coach’s 25% Off Sale Event: Score Best-Selling Bags, Mother's Day Gifts & More for as Low as $26

Coach is having a major spring sale event where you can save 25% on select full-price bags, shoes, accessories and more that rarely ever go on sale. 

This article was created in partnership with Coach. We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Long work week got you feeling down? We feel you. The good news is, it's finally the weekend! The even better news? We've got a fabulous sale we know you're going to love. So if you're in need of some serious retail therapy, you'll want to check out what we have in store for you. 

Coach is holding a major sale event right now where you can save 25% off select full price styles. It's definitely a sale you want to take advantage of as best-selling styles like the cute and functional Kitt Messenger Crossbody and the timeless Coach Willow Shoulder Bag are included. All you have to do is enter the code SAVE25 at checkout to receive your discount. 

But taking 25% off isn't the only offer Coach has right now. In addition to that, Coach is also offering sets for less, where you can score some really good discounts on bag bundles. One we're really excited about is the fan fave Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag with a mini skinny ID case. The bundled price is so good, you're basically getting the ID case for free. 

If you're still shopping for Mother's Day gifts, select items are on sale for 25% off as well. Plus, purchases of $400 or more gets you a free gift for mom with the code GIFTMOM. It's just deals on deals on deals. 

Be sure to check out Coach's 25% off sale event right now. We've rounded up some of the best deals and items you can score right now. Check those out below. 

read
Coach Chain Belt Bag with Quilting 

Coach's Chain Belt Bag with Quilting is the accessory you need to take any outfit to the next level. It comes in black and white, and right now it's on sale for $169. 

$225
$169
Coach

Coach Chain Strap

Give your go-to Coach clutch, wristlet or crossbody bag a glam upgrade with this luxe detachable chain strap. You can choose to get this in light gold, black copper, dark gunmetal and silver. Right now it's on sale for $26. 

$35
$26
Coach

Coach Chaise Crossbody

The Chaise crossbody is a best-selling style that Coach shoppers can't get enough of. According to one review, it's a "timeless, classic and elegant" bag. It comes in three colors, and it's on sale right now for $221. 

$295
$221
Coach

Coach Carley Espadrille

You'll be pretty in pink all summer long with Coach's take on the classic espadrille. It's made with smooth leather detailed with their perforated signature C. It's originally $135, but you can snag a pair today for just $81.  

$135
$81
Coach

Coach Signature Pool Slide

Get beach-ready with these stylish Coach Signature Pool Slides. They come in white, blue and black, and they're on sale for $71. 

$95
$71
Coach

Coach Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton And Recycled Polyester

Top off your casual everyday look with this luxe bucket hat featuring smooth leather and Coach's signature jacquard. 

$125
$94
Coach

Coach Kitt Messenger Crossbody

Coach's shopper-fave Kitt messenger crossbody is super versatile, hands-free and roomy enough to carry all the essentials including your wallet, keys and phone. It's currently available in petunia pink, saddle brown and chalk. Right now it's on sale for a really great price of $112. 

$150
$112
Coach

Coach Willow Shoulder Bag in Colorblock

The Coach Willow Shoulder Bag in Colorblock is a timeless piece that you can wear for years to come. According to reviewers, it's comfortable to wear, perfectly sized and versatile. It's available in three colors. 

$395
$296
Coach

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 & Mini Skinny ID Case

Want to score a really good deal? Add one of Coach's matching set bundles to your bag. Right now you can get the super popular Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag and a mini skinny ID case for just $400. Considering that the Pillow Tabby is listed at $395, you're pretty much getting the ID case for free. 

$470
$400
Coach

Willow Tote 24 In Colorblock & Small Wristlet With Floral Print

Another great bundle you can score is the carryall Willow tote in colorblock with the super cute wristlet with floral print. They're both perfect for the season, and you're getting a really great deal on two best-selling products. 

$390
$350
Coach

