Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody of His and Christina Haack's Son

Watch : Christina Anstead Slams "Absent Mother" Claims

Ant Anstead is looking to renovate his custody agreement with Christina Haack.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 43, filed for full custody of his 2-year-old son Hudson London Anstead, who he shares with Christina, 38, on April 28, according to People. The exes, who finalized their divorce last June, currently share joint custody of their toddler.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Ant is seeking full custody of Hudson with Christina receiving alternating weekends with their son after he said that Christina only spends roughly "9 full days" with the toddler each month and has put Hudson's health at risk in the past.

Ant also alleged that Christina includes Hudson in paid social media posts and requested that the judge prevent her from using him for any "commercial endeavor" going forward.

In response to the filing, Christina tells E! News, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."