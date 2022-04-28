Kelly Rowland Reveals Which of Her Famous Friends She Goes to for Parenting Advice

Watch : Kelly Rowland Reveals Who's in Her Mom Group Chat!

Kelly Rowland has the ultimate star-studded mom squad.

The Destiny's Child singer shared which of her famous friends she reaches out to for parenting advice in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on April 28, along with chatting about her new children's book Always With You, Always With Me.

When it comes parenting her two kids—Titan, 7, and Noah—Rowland revealed she relies on several of her celebrity besties for help, including Ciara, Serena Williams, and her former bandmate, Beyoncé.

Outside of her Hollywood circle, the members of Rowland's other "mom group chats" are people that "no one would necessarily know," including moms from Titan's class and school.

"I ask them all questions because I love the way they all mother," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Heather Dubrow, "and they all are just so extraordinary at communicating."

As a working mother, Rowland drew upon her parenting experiences for her new children's book, which she co-wrote with Jessica McKay.