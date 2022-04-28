Kelly Rowland Reveals Which of Her Famous Friends She Goes to for Parenting Advice

Kelly Rowland has the ultimate star-studded mom squad.
The Destiny's Child singer shared which of her famous friends she reaches out to for parenting advice in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on April 28, along with chatting about her new children's book Always With You, Always With Me.
When it comes parenting her two kids—Titan, 7, and Noah—Rowland revealed she relies on several of her celebrity besties for help, including Ciara, Serena Williams, and her former bandmate, Beyoncé.
Outside of her Hollywood circle, the members of Rowland's other "mom group chats" are people that "no one would necessarily know," including moms from Titan's class and school.
"I ask them all questions because I love the way they all mother," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Heather Dubrow, "and they all are just so extraordinary at communicating."
As a working mother, Rowland drew upon her parenting experiences for her new children's book, which she co-wrote with Jessica McKay.
"Our sons go to school together, and so our play dates turn into talking, and talking turned into Jessica was telling me that she's a teacher and an author," she shared. "She'd written three or four or five, six children's book. I was like, ‘Wait, what?' She's like, ‘Yeah, but I don't know what to do with them next.' I said, ‘You know, I've never written a children's book, but we're gonna figure this out together. And that's exactly what we did."
Traveling back and forth from the U.S. to work as a coach on The Voice Australia is tough for Rowland, especially having to spend time apart from her young kids. She hopes other parents and kids will be able to relate to the book's message and "read it and feel the cadence of it in the book."
"The chorus of the book is, ‘When I leave for work, you may think I'm not around. But if you look closely, you'll see I can be found,'" she said. "'Traces of magic here and there show that we're an inseparable pair. Always with you, always with me, mommy and child, together we'll be.'"
Having performed on some of the world's biggest stages, there was one gig that Rowland was "so nervous" to do: reading the book to her son's class.
"I just wanted to make Titan proud," she shared. Rowland recalled how she noticed the kids catching on to the chorus as they went through the book.
"Oh my gosh, my heart was just bursting," she said. "And then, the final day, they said it out loud, and I was like, ‘Thank y'all for having me!' I was so happy."
And though she didn't end up flubbing her words during the special story time, making mistakes is something Rowland believes is very important for kids to learn about.
"We are human and we're gonna make mistakes, and it's important for our kids to see us make a mistake, but also understand our mistake and grow from it and learn from it," she said. "Titan has seen me do that. He's seen me lose my cool, and then I'm like, ‘You know what? That was the wrong way I did that. I'm so sorry, buddy.' He's like, ‘It's okay. You shouldn't do it again, though.' So he checks me!"
Check out her full interview in the clip above.
Always With You, Always With Me is available now where books are sold.