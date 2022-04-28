E! Cover Star

Wayfair's Way Day Competitor Sales: Shop These Major Savings at Bed Bath & Beyond, QVC, Macy's & More

Wayfair isn't the only place for great deals today. Target, Kohl's Amazon, HSN, and more stores have some can't-miss deals.

We've been looking forward to Wayfair's Way Day event for months, but that's not the only home sale we're shopping this week. There are so many unbelievable deals at Wayfair's competitor stores.

Don't miss these major discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, tools, home décor, bedding, organization products, candles and more from QVC, Target, Nordstrom Rack, Macy's, Anthropologie, Amazon, Bath Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, and more.

There are many amazing items to choose from, but if you want to get a head start on your shopping, check out some of the items we love below. Just hurry up before they all sell out!

Anthropologie

Get 20% off in-stock furniture and home decor items at Anthropologie.

Bed Bath & Beyond

There are so many can't-miss deals at Bed Bath & Beyond:

Nordstrom Rack

Check out these can't-miss home deals at Nordstrom Rack: 

Target

Don't Miss the Target Spring Home Event. Here are the best deals:

Macy's

Use the promo code FRIEND to save 30% on bedding, furniture, pots and pans, kitchen tools, rugs, towels, and more today only at Macy's.

Kohl's

Get an extra 25% off everything with the code GOSAVE25, with great deals on appliances, bedding, towels, home decor, furniture, and more from Kohl's.

Amazon

There are some unbelievable deals at the Amazon Home Outlet. Save up to 60% on mattresses, home organization products, outdoor essentials, and more.

QVC

Save up to 30% during QVC's Friends and Family Sale on all of your home essential needs.

If you're looking for more great home deals, check out these 57 cheap things to make your home look expensive.

