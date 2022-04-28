Handmaid's Tale Star Elisabeth Moss Wants to Direct an Episode of Bridgerton

Elisabeth Moss wants to take a trip to Regency-era London!
The Handmaid's Tale star is such a fan of Netflix's Bridgerton that she's angling for a spot in the director's chair.
"I love that show. I even was gonna call them and see if they wanted me to direct because I would love to work on that show," Elisabeth told SiriusXM's Bevy Smith on April 28. "It just was completely a guilty pleasure for me. Completely."
The Handmaid's Tale offers a pretty bleak dystopian vision, so it's natural she'd want to escape to the land of crumpets and love triangles!
While Elisabeth is known more for her acting—10 acting Emmy nominations don't lie!—she's no stranger to stepping behind the camera. She directed three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale's fourth season, and directs two episodes of her new Apple TV+ limited series The Shining Girls.
Don't mention anything about the escapades of Anthony and the Sharma sisters to Elisabeth, however, because she still hasn't seen the second season!
"I'm saving it like a little, lovely, delicious treat," she said.
When faced with the news that season two of Bridgerton has far less sex, the Emmy-winning actress was aghast.
"Oh, that's disappointing, Elisabeth said. " I'm not sure why we would take out the best part." Elisabeth Moss: a woman of the people.
If Elisabeth needs a reference for the Bridgerton gig, Jamie Bell, her co-star in The Shining Girls, has praised her directing chops.
"I'm in awe of her really, it's incredibly inspiring to see her do that," Jamie told RadioTimes. "I had a great shorthand with her, with some directors you kind of want to guard yourself about how you are represented or the work that you're doing, but with her I was just so willing to go, 'That was a mess, let me try it again'. So if she asked me to do anything else again I would obviously jump."
While we anxiously await the third season of Bridgerton, we hope Elisabeth gets a phone call. She knows what we want!
In the meantime, the first episode of The Shining Girls premieres on Apple TV+ April 29.