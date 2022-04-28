90 Day Fiancé’s Caroline Schwitzky Survives Alleged Murder Attempt by Boyfriend

Watch : 90 Day Fiance Star Announces Death of 7-Month-Old Son

90 Day Fiancé alum Caroline Schwitzky is lucky to be alive.

The reality star—who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2016 as Paola Mayfield's talent agent—survived an alleged murder attempt by her boyfriend Cole Goldberg, according to a police report obtained by E! News.

On April 24, authorities say Goldberg and Schwitzy were involved in a heated argument that turned physical while on a boat during an event called Boca Bash in Palm Beach, Florida. In the police report, responding Officer Dillan Hudson said he was waved down by bystanders who told him they had brought Schwitzky onto their boat for her safety.

Upon arrival, Husdon said he noticed a woman in a red bikini—later identified as Schwitzky—arguing with a male, who was later identified as Goldberg.

After interviewing witnesses, Hudson said Schwitzky and Goldberg—who had been dating for about a year—began arguing on a boat before he "grabbed her by the throat with both hands attempting to strangle her."