90 Day Fiancé’s Caroline Schwitzky Survives Alleged Murder Attempt by Boyfriend

90 Day Fiancé alum Caroline Schwitzky is lucky to be alive.
The reality star—who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2016 as Paola Mayfield's talent agent—survived an alleged murder attempt by her boyfriend Cole Goldberg, according to a police report obtained by E! News.
On April 24, authorities say Goldberg and Schwitzy were involved in a heated argument that turned physical while on a boat during an event called Boca Bash in Palm Beach, Florida. In the police report, responding Officer Dillan Hudson said he was waved down by bystanders who told him they had brought Schwitzky onto their boat for her safety.
Upon arrival, Husdon said he noticed a woman in a red bikini—later identified as Schwitzky—arguing with a male, who was later identified as Goldberg.
After interviewing witnesses, Hudson said Schwitzky and Goldberg—who had been dating for about a year—began arguing on a boat before he "grabbed her by the throat with both hands attempting to strangle her."
In an attempt to get away, Schwitzky jumped in the water. However, Goldberg followed her and "was holding her under the water in a complete rage," according to the police report.
Several witnesses jumped in the water, pulling Schwitzky from Goldberg as he continued to try to submerge her underwater, the report stated. The bystanders told Hudson they brought her onto their boat and "used a stick" to keep Goldberg away.
Schwitzky had visible bruises on her leg and arm, and Goldberg had several scratches and bruises on both knees, per the police report.
According to a booking sheet obtained by E! News, Goldberg was arrested and placed in the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder and battery. He was later released from jail after posting $60,000 bond.
Goldberg made his first court appearance on April 25 and his next court date of May 24 was canceled. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the state is planning to file charges against Goldberg on May 26.
E! News has reached out to both Goldberg and Schwitzky's reps for comment and has not heard back yet.