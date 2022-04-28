Schitt's Creek Is Leaving Netflix, But Before You Say "Ew" Find Out Its New Home

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Before you start acting like a disgruntled pelican over Schitt's Creek's upcoming departure from Netflix, we have good news for you.

The beloved sitcom is due to leave Netflix later this year, after which it will begin streaming on Hulu. All six seasons of the series, which originally aired on Paramount's Pop TV, will be available to view starting Oct. 3, so mark your calendars!

Schitt's Creek is the latest comedy series to join Hulu's catalogue, which includes Abbott Elementary, Dave and original series like Only Murders in the Building and How I Met Your Father. As Hulu President Joe Earley put it, "We know they'll fit in nicely."

He continued, "Based on the number of Schitt's Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it's no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid' and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt's Creek to Hulu."

The show, written and starring Dan Levy, came to an end in 2020. The cast went on to make history at the 2020 Primetime Emmys, sweeping all the comedy categories—a first for a single season.