Kaley Cuoco Isn't Holding Back About "Very Sad" Year After Karl Cook Split

Watch : Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

Kaley Cuoco encountered some personal turbulence this year and she's not afraid to talk about it.

During an April 28 visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kaley's voice wobbled as she discussed her recent Glamour cover story, which in part details the physical and emotional turmoil The Flight Attendant star dealt with following her divorce from husband Karl Cook.

"I'm very open. I'm very happy and life is normally pretty good and I don't like complaining because I have so much to be grateful for," Kaley told Kelly Clarkson. "I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year. And I've been very sad."

In September, Kaley and Karl announced that they had ended their relationship after more than three years of marriage. In a joint statement to E! News, they shared, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."