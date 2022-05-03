2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Lizzo, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and More Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Peek at the 2022 Met Gala

Nicola Coughlan, Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo were just a few of the celebs that gave fans an inside glimpse of the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2. See some of the most envy-inducing pics.

By Kisha Forde May 03, 2022 11:32 AMTags
Met GalaCelebritiesGigi HadidBella HadidCardi BLizzoMegan Thee StallionJacob Elordi
Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Oh, to be a (fashionable) fly on the wall at the 2022 Met Gala.
 
Lucky for us, after walking the red carpet of fashion biggest's night in New York City on Monday, May 2, a few celebs in attendance including Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan shared an up-close-and-personal look inside the exclusive event with their fans on social media.
 
The theme of this year's gala, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," was part two of a yearlong celebration of the history and influence of American fashion. And with the dress code of 2022 centered around "Gilded Glamour," we're sure some of the celebs were still reeling over those jaw-dropping moments on the carpet (such as Blake Lively's stunning dress reveal, anyone?) during the festivities.
 
Cardi B—who stunned fans with her entrance when they arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a custom Versace gown, made out of gorgeous gold chains—gave her followers some serious FOMO when she shared an Instagram video of herself hanging out on the dance floor with Normani, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

photos
Most Memorable Met Gala Entrances in Recent Years

But they weren't only the ones eager to share their good time with the rest of the world. Lizzo also proved she were soaking it all in, sharing a bunch of photos and videos of herself in the midst of the celebration, hanging with other celebs including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Jacob Elordi.
 
Keep reading to see all the candid pics courtesy of the celebs who were inside the place to be—and generously shared so that we were in the house, too:

Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

The perfect date night for the adorable newlyweds!

Instagram
Jon Batiste, Glenn Close

Ensembles fit for royalty.

Instagram
Glenn Close, Sebastian Stan

Pretty in Pink! Glenn Close and Sebastian Stan share an adorable moment together inside the Met Gala.

Jacob Elordi, Lizzo

Anyone else feeling euphoric at the sight of these two?

Instagram
Chloe Bailey, Questlove, Anderson .Paak, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, SZA

One word to describe this ultra-talented group? Dynamic.

Instagram
Jared Leto, Megan Thee Stallion

A selfie we never knew we needed until now.

Instagram
Jodie Turner-Smith, MJ Rodriguez, Megan Thee Stallion

Pose!

Instagram
Cardi B, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion

A golden group in one photo.

Instagram
Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Erykah Badu

This trio? Legendary.

Instagram
Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid

All smiles for their flicks.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, Ciara

Now, this picture is good as hell.

Instagram
Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Gigi Hadid

Name a more iconic photo? We'll wait.

Instagram
SZA, Lizzo

Can you say Love Galore?

Instagram
Lizzo, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

The definition of greatness.

Instagram
Billie Eilish

The singer was seen chatting it up amongst friends.

Instagram
Chloe Bailey

Say cheese! Chloe Bailey used the perfect opportunity to take a selfie.

Instagram
Lenny Kravitz

Lizzo shared a peek at a performance by Lenny Kravitz that had everyone in the place on their feet.

Instagram
Ciara, Michael Kors

A duo for the ages.

Awkwafina, HoYeon Jung, Michelle Yeoh, Ashley Park, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim

A whole lot of star power captured in just one pic.

Cardi B

All gold everything! As seen on Normani's Instagram, Cardi B had herself a blast.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union brought her A-game to the dance floor.

Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey, Normani

Strike a pose, Charlie's Angels!

Normani

Cardi B highlighted Normani's unmistakable skills on the dance floor!

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian's Donut and Pizza Party After 2022 Met Gala

2

Kris Jenner Reacts to Family's Legal Victory Against Blac Chyna

3

Who Is This Jared Leto Doppelganger at the 2022 Met Gala? It's...

Watch Daily Pop on Tuesday, May 3 at 11 a.m. for a full recap of the 2022 Met Gala, only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian's Donut and Pizza Party After 2022 Met Gala

2

Kris Jenner Reacts to Family's Legal Victory Against Blac Chyna

3

Who Is This Jared Leto Doppelganger at the 2022 Met Gala? It's...

4

Ulta Apologizes for Email That Seemingly References Kate Spade's Death

5

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance