Celebrate National Superhero Day With These 14 Marvelous Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy National Superhero Day!

In case you didn't know, National Superhero Day happens every April 28 and was created by employees at Marvel Comics in 1995. It started as a day to celebrate everyone's favorite fictional crime fighting heroes, but has then expanded to include real life heroes such as doctors, police officers, firefighters and more.

There are so many ways to celebrate National Superhero Day like watching a superhero movie marathon or catching up on Disney+'s Moon Knight. Our favorite way to celebrate? Stocking up on all the merch we need to flaunt our fandom with pride.

From a stylish padded Marvel logo backpack big enough to hold your super suit and more to a trio of chic stemless cups from Corkcicle that'll keep you caffeinated throughout the Spider-Verse and beyond, we've rounded up all the Marvel must-haves you need to get your hands on ASAP. Check those out below.