Chelsea Handler On Comedy, Therapy and Her Surprising Love Story

The Summer I Turned Pretty Finally Has a Premiere Date

The TV adaptation of Jenny Han’s best-selling novel The Summer I Turned Pretty will be hitting the small screen just in time for summer. Get all the series details here!

Get ready for a summer of love.

That's right, the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Jenny Han's best-selling novel The Summer I Turned Pretty finally has a premiere date on Prime Video: June 17. Which means we have less than two months until we meet Belly (Lola Tung) and find out more about her love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah (played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively).

However, The Summer I Turned Pretty promises to be so much more than a teen love story, as the streamer dubbed it "a multigenerational drama," which explores themes of "ever-evolving relationships between mothers and their children and the enduring power of strong female friendships."

And fans of the book series should be excited for the tome's transition to the small screen. Why? Well, because Han is serving as a co-showrunner and wrote the pilot episode.

In addition to Tung, Briney and Casalegno, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

While we wait for summer to arrive, check out the other premiere dates you should mark on your calendar.

Paramount+
The Offer (Paramount+) - April 28

The Miles Teller-fronted series about the making of The Godfather is set for an April 28 premiere.

Michelle Faye
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) - April 28

FX's true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield will be available exclusively on Hulu come April.

HBO Max
Made for Love (HBO Max) - April 28

Season two of Made for Love hits the streamer in April.

Apple TV+
Shining Girls (Apple TV+) - April 29

The Elisabeth Moss–led series premieres April 29 on Apple TV+.

Tony Rivetti Jr./SHOWTIME
I Love That For You (Showtime) - April 29

The Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon–led series premieres April 29 on Showtime.

FOX
Duncanville (Fox) - May 1

Duncanville, featuring the voice of Amy Poehler, premieres May 1 on Fox.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
ZIWE (Showtime) - May 1

Season two of ZIWE will arrive in May.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lil Jon Wants to Do What? (HGTV) - May 2

Lil Jon will Turn Down For What? 

Home renovations, apparently. Watch the rapper transform homes when Lil Jon Wants to Do What? premieres May 2.

Ben Blackall/Netflix
The Circle (Netflix) - May 4

The popular reality series returns for its fourth season in May.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Staircase (HBO Max) - May 5

The Colin Firth and Toni Collette-led series hits HBO Max in May.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 5

Peacock's star-studded comedy series Girls5eva returns for a second season on May 5.

IMDb TV
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) - May 6

Spinoff series Bosch: Legacy—starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz—premieres May 6 on IMDb TV.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta (Bravo) - May 8

The new Bravo series arrives Sunday, May 8.

FX
Breeders (FX) - May 9

The third season of Breeders returns in May.

HBO MAX
Hacks (HBO Max) - May 12

Get ready to laugh, because Hacks is returning May 12.

Netflix
Bling Empire (Netflix) - May 13

Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris join the cast for season two.

Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) - May 13

The Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led series will hit Apple TV+ in May.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
Conversations With Friends (Hulu) - May 15

The series, based on the book by Sally Rooney, will premiere on Hulu in May.

Macall B. Polay/HBO
The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - May 15

The TV adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife hits HBO this May.

Todd Williamson/NBC
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) - May 18

So You Think You Can Dance returns for a new season with celebrity judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa on May 18.

 

Netflix
Love on the Spectrum U.S (Netflix) - May 18

The U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum premieres May 18 on Netflix.

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 23

Jamie Foxx is back! 

A new season of Beat Shazam begins May 23.

FOX
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Fox) - May 23

Neicy Nash hosts a brand-new Don't Forget the Lyrics!, premiering May 23. 

FOX
Masterchef (Fox) - May 25

The grownups are heading back to the kitchen when Masterchef returns with Gordon Ramsay May 25 on Fox.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Great American Tag Sale (ABC) - May 25

Grab your wallets!

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart premieres May 25.

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - May 31

We're almost on island time.

Fantasy Island, starring Roselyn Sanchez, premieres May 31.

 

FOX
Lego Masters (Fox) - May 31

Time to build some Legos. 

The Will Arnett-hosted series premieres May 31.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

