See Why Stagecoach Headliner Carrie Underwood Is a Fashion Idol

Dust off your boots and get ready to rock because Stagecoach 2022 is upon us.

After being canceled for two years due the coronavirus pandemic, the country music festival is back at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. and running from April 29 to May 1.

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Combs are this year's headliners, and Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, The Black Crowes, Midland, Smokey Robinson, The Mavericks and Tanya Tucker are among the many other artists performing on stage over the course of these three days.

While the music is the main draw of the star-studded event, getting dressed up for the party can also be fun (so make sure to pack your best hat). And if there's one person who always brings her fashion A-game, it's Underwood. Whether she's wearing "denim and rhinestones" or a red carpet gown, the singer continues to slay.