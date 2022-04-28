Amanda Bynes Apologizes After Mistakenly Accusing Fiancé Paul Michael of Drug Use

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

Amanda Bynes is apologizing after making some serious accusations about her fiancé, Paul Michael, during a verbal dispute that prompted a police call.

On Thursday, April 28, the Hairspray actress-turned-rapper took to her Instagram Story to allege that Paul had relapsed on drugs. He denied this in a statement to E! News, saying he was "not using now." Amanda later issued a "correction," saying that Paul tested negative on a home drug test.

"I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong," she told E! News in an exclusive statement. "He drug tested for me from a drug test kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances. Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused."

Citing LAPD sources, TMZ reported earlier in the day that Paul called the police that morning, telling them that Amanda kicked him out of the house amid a verbal dispute.