YouTuber Rebecca Zamolo Reveals the Magic and Fears She Faces Parenting After Pregnancy Loss

Inside YouTuber Rebecca Zamolo's Journey to Motherhood

Rebecca Zamolo can still remember the moment she realized she might just get everything she's ever wanted.

It had taken three rounds of IVF—her first resulting in a 2020 chemical pregnancy, the second, a heart-wrenching miscarriage at nine weeks—but she was finally far enough along in this pregnancy to find out the sex of her baby.

Though the YouTube personality and husband Matt Slays—they are the duo behind the Game Master and other popular series created for their 12 million subscribers—had implanted both a male and her final female embryo last summer, Zamolo was fully prepared to see blue confetti fall from that balloon.

"The boy egg was stronger—and the girl was kind of just our last egg," she explained in a recent interview with E! News. "I was very much at peace with whatever happens, like, I'm still going to be excited for a boy. I just knew what I would have to do to get a girl now would be very different. And so I started looking into adoption and different things."