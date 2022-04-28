Justin Bieber's Mom Praises "Brave" Hailey Bieber for Sharing Health Journey

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reveals She Underwent Heart Procedure After Stroke

Hailey Bieber has made her mother-in-law very proud.

On April 27, Pattie Mallette, mom of Justin Bieber, reposted Hailey's latest YouTube video, in which the model revealed that she recently underwent a heart procedure after suffering a mini-stroke in March, on her Instagram Story.

She also penned a sweet message to her daughter-in-law. "Grateful you are recovering well. God is good," Pattie wrote. "Thank you for sharing your story. So brave. I love you so much @haileybieber."

Back in March, Hailey shared on Instagram that she had experienced "stroke-like symptoms" while having breakfast with Justin and was later treated for a "very small blood clot to my brain." In her newest video, Hailey detailed how the "scariest moment" of her life took place.

"I was sitting at breakfast with my husband, having a normal day, normal conversation," she shared. "We were in the middle of talking and all of a sudden, I felt this really weird sensation that kind of like, traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips, and it made my fingertips feel really numb and weird."