Justin Bieber's Mom Praises "Brave" Hailey Bieber for Sharing Health Journey

Hailey Bieber has made her mother-in-law very proud.
On April 27, Pattie Mallette, mom of Justin Bieber, reposted Hailey's latest YouTube video, in which the model revealed that she recently underwent a heart procedure after suffering a mini-stroke in March, on her Instagram Story.
She also penned a sweet message to her daughter-in-law. "Grateful you are recovering well. God is good," Pattie wrote. "Thank you for sharing your story. So brave. I love you so much @haileybieber."
Back in March, Hailey shared on Instagram that she had experienced "stroke-like symptoms" while having breakfast with Justin and was later treated for a "very small blood clot to my brain." In her newest video, Hailey detailed how the "scariest moment" of her life took place.
"I was sitting at breakfast with my husband, having a normal day, normal conversation," she shared. "We were in the middle of talking and all of a sudden, I felt this really weird sensation that kind of like, traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips, and it made my fingertips feel really numb and weird."
She continued, "I couldn't speak. The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn't get a sentence out. Everything was coming out like, not even jumble, just like, couldn't get any of the words out."
Hailey noted that her symptoms began to lessen as time passed and that she had no symptoms upon arrival at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
After undergoing multiple scans, Hailey discovered that she had suffered a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), or mini-stroke.
Further testing revealed that she also had a hole in her heart called a Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO).
"The conclusion was that I had a blood clot that traveled into my heart," Hailey explained. "My blood clot actually escaped through the flap or the hole in my heart and it traveled to my brain and that is why I suffered a TIA."
Since the health scare, Hailey revealed that she has undergone surgery to repair the hole in her heart, which went "smoothly."
"I'm recovering really well really fast. I feel great," she shared. "The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."