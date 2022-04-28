Kelly Ripa’s Birthday Tribute to BFF Anderson Cooper’s Son Wyatt Is Too Cute for Words

Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt Morgan is getting all of the birthday love. And, dare we say it's two cute?
On April 27, Kelly Ripa, 51, shared a throwback photo of herself playing with her BFF's son Wyatt when he was an infant and a more recent photo of herself with him to celebrate his big day. "Happy 2nd birthday Wyatt!" she captioned the post, tagging dads Anderson and Benjamin Maisani. "I love you soooooo much!"
Anderson, 54, also shared a sweet shout-out on his Instagram page. "Wyatt is two years old today!" he captioned a carousel of photos of the toddler. "It is hard to believe. He is sweet and funny, kind and caring. Your Papa and brother and I love you sooooo much!"
The CNN anchor also shared a family photo of himself with Wyatt, his former partner Benjamin and their second son, 2-month-old Sebastian.
In April 2020, Anderson announced on his show Anderson Cooper 360 that he and Benjamin welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
He shared that Wyatt was named after his father, who passed away during open-heart surgery when the news anchor was only 10 years old.
"As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he shared at the time, adding that he was "grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him."
After welcoming Sebastian in February, Anderson said that he was worried that the two brothers would not get along very well. So, he tried a somewhat unconventional method to help them bond.
During an April 6 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Anderson told host Stephen Colbert that he and Wyatt would "sort of make fun of Sebastian" when he would cry to help the toddler understand what was going on.
"Of course I'm going to stop it," Anderson said. "Every day, there's a little bit more advancement. [Wyatt will] now come and hold and hold Sebastian's hand while I'm feeding Sebastian…he also took the bottle and started feeding Sebastian himself."