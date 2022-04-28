How Game of Thrones Star Rose Leslie Coped with Husband Kit Harington's Addiction Struggles

Watch : Kit Harington Says a "GoT" Reference Sold Him on "Modern Love"

When Game of Thrones star Kit Harington underwent rehab, it was a sobering experience for his wife and co-star Rose Leslie as well.

Kit (Jon Snow) and Rose (Ygritte) played lovers on the show and off-screen and have been married since 2018. But Rose says she ultimately learned she couldn't save her partner from his struggles. The actress made the rare comments in a cover interview for Harper's Bazaar UK's June 2022 issue (on sale from May 4).

"I've learnt a lot about addiction and it's something Kit is forever going to be aware of, but it's on him whether he chooses to drink again," said the actress, who stars in the HBO Max series The Time Traveler's Wife. "No amount of nannying is going to be able to stop him from doing what he decides to do... I don't choose to put that pressure on myself. The responsibility of his behavior is on him. It's not on me to guard him from it."

In late May 2019, after the finale of Game of Thrones, Harington's rep told E! News the actor had "decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."