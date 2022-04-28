Tom Brady Breaks Down in Tears While Sharing Hopes for His 3 "Amazing" Kids

Watch : Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady can always count on his family to be his biggest cheerleaders.

In episode 10 of the ESPN series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about his nearest and dearest and reflected on his relationship with his father, Tom Brady Sr.

"There's a big commitment that your parents make, and my dad made every commitment to me that was, you know, an amazing dad," he said near the beginning of the episode, which debuted April 25. "There was never a moment where he didn't have time to support what I wanted to do and try to achieve because it's a hard thing to do."

Later on in the episode, the athlete—who has two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with his wife Gisele Bündchen, and shares a son, Jack, 14, with his ex Bridget Moynahan—reflected on his own experience with fatherhood.

"I'm 44. I've got a family that I'm a dad to some amazing children," he said while tearing up. "When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me, and I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me. And I use them as my example as to how to keep a family together and to care and to support and to love."