Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's Steamy PDA Session Heats Up Hawaii

The tropics have been known to be hot—and heavy.

In photos obtained by E! News, Kate Bosworth and Justin Long were spotted enjoying a PDA-packed day at the beach in Kauai, Hawaii on April 22. In the seaside snap, Kate and Justin did not hold back when showing their affection, as they embraced in a passionate kiss while sitting on a beach towel in the sand.

For the outing, Kate rocked an eye-catching bright green swimsuit paired with a cream-colored hat. The pair are seemingly in Hawaii for Australian journalist Laura Brown's wedding ceremony, as Kate shared a selfie with the bride on April 23.

"My beautiful mate, we are so grateful to be here, basking in your glow," Kate wrote in her Instagram post. "Congrats! Xx."

Romance rumors between Kate and Justin first ignited back in May 2021, when she posted a message of praise for him after they wrapped on filming a movie together in Fayetteville, Ark.