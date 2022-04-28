Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's Steamy PDA Session Heats Up Hawaii

The tropics have been known to be hot—and heavy.
In photos obtained by E! News, Kate Bosworth and Justin Long were spotted enjoying a PDA-packed day at the beach in Kauai, Hawaii on April 22. In the seaside snap, Kate and Justin did not hold back when showing their affection, as they embraced in a passionate kiss while sitting on a beach towel in the sand.
For the outing, Kate rocked an eye-catching bright green swimsuit paired with a cream-colored hat. The pair are seemingly in Hawaii for Australian journalist Laura Brown's wedding ceremony, as Kate shared a selfie with the bride on April 23.
"My beautiful mate, we are so grateful to be here, basking in your glow," Kate wrote in her Instagram post. "Congrats! Xx."
Romance rumors between Kate and Justin first ignited back in May 2021, when she posted a message of praise for him after they wrapped on filming a movie together in Fayetteville, Ark.
"There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those," Kate wrote. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."
Responding to her declaration of admiration, Justin commented, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well... I admire your restraint."
The actor continued, "I joke because this is embarrassing and too much... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are - all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow."
Following this online exchange, Justin revealed that he is in a relationship during a December 2021 episode of his Life Is Short with Justin Long podcast. However, he only revealed her preferred pizza order (pineapple, for those wondering) and did not disclose this mystery girlfriend's name.
And while Justin previously noted it was a true joy to be in Kate's presence, he has proven he will go to extreme lengths to support her. In January, the He's Just Not That Into You star said he drove all the way to "freezing cold" Park City, Utah, to see the premiere of Kate's film Bring on the Dancing Horses—which was directed by her ex-husband Michael Polish—at the Sundance Film Festival.
However, when he got there, he learned that the festival was being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite his disappointment, Justin posted a shoutout for the film writing, "So excited to watch @katebosworth in the INCREDIBLE-looking western #BringOnTheDancingHorses Which you can APPARENTLY watch at HOME."
On a brighter side, it seems Justin is now in a much warmer climate—and all wrapped up in Kate's glow.