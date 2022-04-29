Here's Why Bachelor Nation Should Have Cameras Rolling at Stagecoach 2022

Watch : How Bachelor Nation Turned Stagecoach Into an Unofficial Reunion

Forget about the Bachelor Mansion. Keep your eyes on Stagecoach.



On April 29, thousands of country music fans will head to Indio, Calif., to experience three days of non-stop music. And while attendees plan their schedules to experience Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and other artists live, they also may want to keep their eyes peeled for members of Bachelor Nation.



Before the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on the annual festival, Stagecoach served as an unofficial reunion for many cast members of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.



"Bachelor Nation is a pretty tight knit crew," Robby Hayes exclusively shared with E! News. "It's pretty normal for us to meet up and make sure we cross paths when we are attending the same event and located in the same city for a weekend. If we let the atmosphere and drinks get the best of us, well, I guess we just like to let loose when the cameras aren't on! It can be a nice change of pace!"