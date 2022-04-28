Olivia Wilde Receives Jason Sudeikis’ Custody Papers Onstage at CinemaCon

Watch : Olivia Wilde SERVED With Custody Papers While Onstage

The contents inside the envelope have been revealed.

Olivia Wilde received an envelope marked "personal and confidential" from an unidentified woman while speaking onstage at CinemaCon on April 26, and now the contents of the mystery mail have been identified. Olivia was given custody papers by her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, a source tells E! News.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia was onstage speaking about her upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling. Then in an unscripted turn of events, an unknown woman appeared onstage to give Olivia a manila envelope.

"This is for me?" Olivia asked the woman, per the outlet. "Is this for me?"

Olivia reportedly opened the delivery and after looking at the first page of its contents, thanked the woman and continued her presentation without addressing the matter.

The legal papers were related to the jurisdiction of Jason and Olivia's son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, the source told E! News.