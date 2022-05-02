See Sarah Jessica Parker Nail the 2022 Met Gala's Gilded Glamour Dress Code

And just like that, we fell in love with Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala look.
On May 2, the Sex and the City star officially returned to the fashion event for the first time in two years and, as always, she understood the assignment. Honoring the event's "Gilded Glamour" dress code, Parker turned heads as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing an opulent ballgown by Christopher John Rogers.
She paired the jaw-dropping gown—which featured black, white and tan striped bodice, full skirt and train—with a Philip Treacy feather fascinator and heels from her eponymous shoe line. (See all the red carpet looks here.)
The actress—now starring on Broadway opposite husband Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite—did not attend last year's festivities. The 2020 Met Gala was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Reflecting on her past Met Gala looks in a recent video with Vogue, Parker revealed that, more than anything else, sticking to the star-studded night's theme was of the utmost importance when it came to choosing a great look.
"All I ever think about is the theme and influence," she said. "Whenever I go to the Met [Gala], I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to ten months working on [their ensemble]. I'm like, ‘How do you not arrive exhausted by the details of getting it right?'"
The actress also didn't hold back when describing the rigors that one should go through when deciding what to wear on fashion's biggest night of the year.
"It is an assignment and you should interpret it. It should be labor-intensive and it should be challenging," she explained. "It would be so easy to find a beautiful dress to wear that night. That would be a great relief and like going on vacation, but that is not the assignment."
But that doesn't mean she hasn't had her own struggles with some of the themes too.
"The assignment is the theme and sometimes the theme eludes you," she said. "We've had some very abstract themes where you're like, ‘Well, how do you interpret that?' It's like singing a song—either you're an interpreter or you're not."
Well, SJP is definitely making our hearts sing tonight!