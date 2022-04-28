Elon Musk Not Testifying in Amber Heard Case: Look Back at Their Dating History

Watch : 5 SHOCKING Moments From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Elon Musk won't have to take the stand in a Virginia courtroom for the Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial.

"He will not be testifying," Musk's attorney Alex Spiro confirmed to NBC News on April 27.

The billionaire was originally listed as potential witness for Heard in pre-trial filings for the case, in which Depp is suing heard for $50 million. (Heard is countersuing him for $100 million.) Heard and Depp are accusing each other of violence during their one year of marriage; each party denies the allegations.

Heard, 36, dated Musk for nearly a year following her divorce from Depp, 58, in January 2016. The actress and the entrepreneur reportedly first met on the set of Robert Rodriguez's Machete Kills in 2013; Heard was the lead in the film and Musk had a cameo appearance.

The Hollywood Reporter initially reported that Musk became "infatuated" with Heard and began emailing Rodriguez and his team to set up dinners and lunches with her.