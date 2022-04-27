Kristin Cavallari Admits She Hired Tyler Cameron to Get the "Press" From Photo Shoot

Watch : Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

A kiss is just a kiss.

Except when it's just for publicity! After Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron locked lips while on set for an Uncommon James campaign in April, Kristin revealed her real motive for having Tyler in the project: She knew everyone would assume they were dating if he was in the campaign.

"I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," Kristin told hosts Brie Bella and Nikki Bella on the April 27 episode of The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM's Stitcher. "It worked. I was like, 'Check that box.'"

While Kristin did check that box when it comes to generating great publicity, she noted that Tyler checks many boxes himself.

"He's honestly the nicest human being on the planet," Kristin said. "I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him."

And how about that kiss? Well, Kristin assured, "he's a very good kisser."

Despite being a great smooch, she declared that there is nothing happening between the two, saying, "We're not dating."