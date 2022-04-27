Kristin Cavallari Admits She Hired Tyler Cameron to Get the "Press" From Photo Shoot

A kiss is just a kiss.
Except when it's just for publicity! After Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron locked lips while on set for an Uncommon James campaign in April, Kristin revealed her real motive for having Tyler in the project: She knew everyone would assume they were dating if he was in the campaign.
"I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," Kristin told hosts Brie Bella and Nikki Bella on the April 27 episode of The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM's Stitcher. "It worked. I was like, 'Check that box.'"
While Kristin did check that box when it comes to generating great publicity, she noted that Tyler checks many boxes himself.
"He's honestly the nicest human being on the planet," Kristin said. "I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him."
And how about that kiss? Well, Kristin assured, "he's a very good kisser."
Despite being a great smooch, she declared that there is nothing happening between the two, saying, "We're not dating."
The romance rumors began in February when Kristin and Tyler appeared to be flirting with each other during an episode of E! News' Daily Pop. After host Loni Love asked Tyler, "Who do you have your sights set on now?" Loni then turned to Kristin and asked him, "Could it be that one right there?"
Tyler then went on to detail his ideal partner as "someone that, one, is hungry and ambitious, but two, someone who's very family oriented."
Kristin is clearly ambitious, but since that fateful day and their campaign kiss, Tyler has also set the record straight on their non-romance.
In an exclusive interview with E! News in early April, he explained that the pair are "great friends, that's all."
As for the campaign? The Bachelorette alum says it was great.
"We had so much fun," he shared. "The video that we that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch."