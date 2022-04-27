Why Amanda Bynes Is So “Hyped” About Her Latest Rap Song “Fairfax”

She's Amanda and it's going down!
On April 24, Amanda Bynes released her second single, "Fairfax," with her fiancé Paul Michael. On the bold rap track, Amanda describes her lavish lifestyle, complete with shout outs popular brands including Fendi, Balenciaga and more. The song was produced by Yung Yogi.
Now, in an exclusive exchange with E! News, the She's the Man star, 36, is pulling back the curtain on how the collaboration came to be, sharing, "Paul went to high school with Yung Yogi, so I was hyped when the opportunity came up for us to all work together."
On the track, Amanda, who recently ended her 9-year-long conservatorship, is joined by Paul as she raps about "ridin' low in Cali in my '64 Chevy" and "looking flawless."
"All these hittas can't see me now / I'm Amanda and it's going down," she raps. "Yeah, I get it from the bottom ground / So come f—k with me and my sound."
The Easy A actress shared, "I really like working with Yogi and his brother Andres Farias who engineered, mixed and mastered the song. Paul and I are having so much fun recording at Yogi's studio."
Paul, who called the creation of "Fairfax" a "great experience," said that the song was recorded over the course of a single night, adding, "We listen to that genre of music that Yung Yogi produces and he has worked with other people in the industry like Pouya that we are listening to."
Paul also teased that more music from the couple—who got engaged in February 2020—may soon be on the way.
He added, "We are thinking about working on an album."
"Fairfax" marks the second single that the couple has released this month. On April 13, Amanda also dropped a new version of her 2021 single "Diamonds" that features Paul accompanying her on the track.
The couple, who first met in a treatment facility, have been supporters of one another in the world outside of music, too.
"We take good care of each other and we're understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we're there for each other," Paul has told E! about their relationship. "We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."