Olivia Wilde Receives Mysterious Envelope During Don't Worry Darling CinemaCon Presentation

Watch : Olivia Wilde Addresses Her Relationship With Harry Styles

What's in the box envelope?

That's what people are wondering after Olivia Wilde was interrupted by a mysterious delivery during a presentation for her upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling, on April 26.

As Olivia spoke, an unidentified woman stepped to the stage with an envelope labeled "personal and confidential." The seemingly unscripted incident occurred as the 38-year-old, wearing a velvet suit by Alberta Ferretti, was on stage at Las Vegas' Colosseum at Caesars Palace for CinemaCon.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia—who directed and stars in the psychological thriller—was reading from a teleprompter when a woman from the crowd walked up to her and placed a single manila envelope on the stage.

"This is for me?" she asked the woman. "Is this for me?"

After opening the envelope and scanning the top page of its contents, Olivia thanked the woman and resumed her speech, according to the outlet.

The actress did not reveal what was in the envelope, leaving many attendees scratching their heads.