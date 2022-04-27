Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Return to Their OG Make-Out Spot, Italy, for Some More Amore

That's amore!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were photographed arriving hand-in-hand to their Milan hotel on April 27, and they were stylish as always. Kourtney wore a short black leather trench coat, styled with black lug-sole shoes, black socks and dark shades, and Travis rocked a graphic T-shirt under a long light-gray blazer, along with dark pants, chunky black shoes, oversized sunglasses and silver chains around his neck.

That same day, the Blink-182 drummer posted a pic to his Instagram Stories from a church, leading fans to speculate that the couple—who got engaged in October—may have been looking at wedding venues.

The couple's European getaway comes nine months after their PDA-packed Italian vacation last summer, where they were seen locking lips in Portofino, Genoa and Venice.

On Aug. 29, Kourtney shared an Instagram photo of the two making out on a boat, captioning her post, "That's Amore." Travis commented with a black heart emoji.