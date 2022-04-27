Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Return to Their OG Make-Out Spot, Italy, for Some More Amore

That's amore!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were photographed arriving hand-in-hand to their Milan hotel on April 27, and they were stylish as always. Kourtney wore a short black leather trench coat, styled with black lug-sole shoes, black socks and dark shades, and Travis rocked a graphic T-shirt under a long light-gray blazer, along with dark pants, chunky black shoes, oversized sunglasses and silver chains around his neck.
That same day, the Blink-182 drummer posted a pic to his Instagram Stories from a church, leading fans to speculate that the couple—who got engaged in October—may have been looking at wedding venues.
The couple's European getaway comes nine months after their PDA-packed Italian vacation last summer, where they were seen locking lips in Portofino, Genoa and Venice.
On Aug. 29, Kourtney shared an Instagram photo of the two making out on a boat, captioning her post, "That's Amore." Travis commented with a black heart emoji.
The 46-year-old rocker shared a similar pic of the two at the time, writing, "Italy," and adding a black heart emoji. Kourtney commented, "With you."
The romantic trip stirred up drama with Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, who allegedly DMed the Poosh founder's other ex Younes Bendjima about the couple's nonstop affection.
"Yo is this chick ok!????" Scott allegedly wrote to Younes, along with a photo of Kourtney and Travis canoodling during a gondola ride. "Broooo like what is this In the middle of Italy,"
Younes exposed the exchange in his Instagram Stories and fired back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro," adding.
Despite Scott's complaints, Kourtney and Travis haven't toned down their over-the-top PDA. In recent months, the two have made out on several red carpets, including the Grammys, the Oscars and the premiere of Hulu's new series The Kardashians.
Last month, Kourtney and Travis said "I do" during a surprise ceremony in Vegas, however, the union was not legal as the pair did not obtain an official marriage license before arriving to the altar.
Most recently, the couple celebrated Kourtney's 43rd birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. alongside their blended family including Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick 9, and Reign Disick, 7 and Travis' kids, Landon Barker, 18 and Alabama, 16, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, as well as Shanna's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
My best friend, my lover, my everything," Travis wrote on Instagram on April 19. "Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash. I love you."