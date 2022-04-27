Exclusive

Are Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Ready for Another Baby? She Says…

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross exclusively shared with E! News what they have planned for expanding their family. Here's what the couple had to say!

By Spencer Lubitz, Steven Vargas Apr 27, 2022 8:22 PMTags
Watch: Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Welcome Baby Boy

Are there more children in cards for Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross? The answer is... complicated.

When asked by E! News if they plan on expanding their family, Ashlee responded, "I think we're done" while Evan followed up saying, "We'll see."

Hmmm.

Evan admitted that he doesn't "have to do all the work" despite being ready for more children. Ashlee chimed in saying, "He is ready for more! I do love being pregnant and being a mother but, I'll let you know if I change my mind."

The couple welcomed a baby boy in January 2021, Ziggy Bly Ross. The 18-month-old is the couple's second child after their 6-year-old daughter Jagger Ross. Ashlee is also mom to Bronx Wentz, 13, who she shares with ex Pete Wentz

Now over a year old, Ziggy is beginning to "jibber jabber and say cute things," Ashlee said. "He says Ross and Jagger."

The couple exclusively spoke E! News at Kathy Hilton's National Pet Month kick off introducing the Halo Dog Collar that they are on two completely different pages. The duo's dog is a treasured family member to the point that Ziggy calls the pooch "mama."

"He knows our dog's name," Ashlee said of Ziggy. "Our dog is Bama Alabama but he calls her mama, which is very cute."

As for older sis Jagger, it took her time to embrace her role. During the couple's sex reveal party in May 2020, Evan noticed Jagger's disappointment at seeing the blue cream peek out from the cake.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

"Well, she loves the baby but when she found out it was a boy, at first, she was super, super mad," Evan, 32, recalled on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on in February 2021. "She was furious. We did a gender reveal with the whole family on Zoom and I could see her like, on my side and it was like, she broke down, she was like [bends over], 'It's a boy.' [She] was like, so upset."

He continued, "But then now she's like a great big sister. She kisses him probably every five seconds."

