2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Emma Stone's 2022 Met Gala Look Earns Her An Easy A

After a three-year hiatus from fashion’s biggest night, Emma Stone shut down the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in Louis Vuitton. Check out her look below.

Emma Stone's 2022 Met Gala look is straight out of la la land.

On May 2, the Cruella actress, who got ready at The Mark Hotel, stepped out at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a low-cut white Louis Vuitton satin dress, with white feathers at the bottom. As part of the Gilded Glamour dress code for "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, Emma wore her hair up in a bun and completed the look with white closed-toe heels. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Back in 2019, for the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, Emma sparkled in a shiny silver and black pantsuit designed by Louis Vuitton. She had her gorgeous red hair pulled to one side and paired the look with metallic gold stiletto pumps, gold dangling earrings and a black belt with a gold square.

The La La Land star has come a long way from her first Met Gala in 2009. For her debut, she rocked a colorful strapless ruffled mini dress, complete with a yellow clutch and black peep-toe heels. 

Emma Stone's Best Looks

Her fashion-forward ways earned her a position as co-chair of the 2020 Met Gala—alongside Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anna Wintour—but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A source told E! News at the time that Emma and her husband were "thoroughly enjoying down time at home and just being with the baby" and "adjusting well to being a family of three."

More than a year after becoming a mom, Emma surely made her baby daughter proud with this year's Met Gala look! Keep reading to see all the stars hit the carpet...

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker

In Christopher John Rogers

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Laura Harrier

In Glemaud

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Caroline Trentini

     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Louisa Jacobson

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Renate Reinsve

     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Phoebe Dynevor

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sebastian Stan

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emma Stone

In Louis Vuitton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sophie Turner

    

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Joe Jonas

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jack Harlow

    

John Shearer/Getty Images
Quannah Chasinghorse

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Gemma Chan

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Chloe Grace Moretz

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Riz Ahmed

In Louis Vuitton

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Michelle Yeoh

   

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
LaQuan Smith

    

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Melissa King

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jon Batiste

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Chloe Kim

In Giambattista Valli Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Nyjah Huston

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ashley Park

In Atelier Prabal Gurung

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mindy Kaling

     

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

In Tommy Hilfiger

John Shearer/Getty Images
Venus Williams

In Chloé

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Camila Cabello

In Atelier Prabal Gurung

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Amber Valletta

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Evan Mock

In Head of State

View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
