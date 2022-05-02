Emma Stone's 2022 Met Gala Look Earns Her An Easy A

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Emma Stone's 2022 Met Gala look is straight out of la la land.

On May 2, the Cruella actress, who got ready at The Mark Hotel, stepped out at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a low-cut white Louis Vuitton satin dress, with white feathers at the bottom, which, according to E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi, is actually her wedding dress. As part of the Gilded Glamour dress code for "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, Emma wore her hair up in a bun and completed the look with white closed-toe heels. (See every star on the red carpet here.) A

Back in 2019, for the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, Emma sparkled in a shiny silver and black pantsuit designed by Louis Vuitton. She had her gorgeous red hair pulled to one side and paired the look with metallic gold stiletto pumps, gold dangling earrings and a black belt with a gold square.

The La La Land star has come a long way from her first Met Gala in 2009. For her debut, she rocked a colorful strapless ruffled mini dress, complete with a yellow clutch and black peep-toe heels.