The Walking Dead's Melissa McBride Exits Planned Daryl-Carol Spin-Off

Sorry, Walking Dead fans: we have some unfortunate news.

A spin-off series of the post-apocalyptic horror hit, which follows Daryl and Carol—played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, respectively—has been in the works at AMC. But in a change of events, it was reported on April 27 that McBride has exited the project due to "logistical" issues.

"Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe," a network spokesperson said in a statement issued to E! News. "Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year."

They continued, "Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."