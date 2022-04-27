Proof Kylie Jenner May Be About to Expand Her Makeup Empire

Watch : Stormi Webster Steals the Show in Kylie Cosmetics Series

Eye spy a possible Kylie Cosmetics expansion.

Kylie Jenner appears to be on the path to boosting her beauty empire to include a wider variety of eye makeup. On April 18, she filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the name "Kylash" to be applied to branded products such as mascara, eyelash extension fibers, eyelash tints, non-medicated eyelash serums, eye makeup remover and other related cosmetics.

Kylie already owns the rights to use the "Kylash" name for false eyelashes, which are a part of her Kylie Cosmetics brand. The company also already offers a Kyliner eyeliner pen and Kybrow kits and other eyebrow items, and used to offer Kyshadow pressed powder eye shadow palettes.

Kylie Cosmetics was initially known for its Kylie Lip Kits when it launched in 2014 under that same name. In addition to her existing eye makeup and lip products, Kylie also has her own branded skin care, baby skin care and hair care, and nail items.