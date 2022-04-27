ASOS’ Spring Fling Sale: Nearly Everything Is on Sale for Up to 70% Off Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Need a cute new outfit for the weekend? You're going to love the news we have for you. ASOS is holding their Spring Fling Sale and nearly everything on site is up to 70% off. That means you can score some really great deals on dresses, jumpsuits, jeans, sneakers, makeup and skincare from brands you love like Free People, Topshop, Levi's, and Charlotte Tilbury.
In addition to scoring some amazing deals, ASOS is also known for having fast and reliable shipping. In fact, the retailer claims that you can buy a new outfit today and get it in time for the weekend with next-day delivery. They even have a Premier Delivery service where you can score free next-day delivery on all orders over $50, and it's only $19 a year. If you're a frequent ASOS shopper, that's one service you definitely want to look into.
The ASOS Spring Fling Sale only lasts through April 28, so be sure to check it out now. We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score. Check those out below.
London Rebel Wide Fit Flatform Strappy Mules
Take it back to the ‘90s with these scrappy flatform sole sandals from London Rebel. They're originally $65, but you can snag a pair today for just $15.
ASOS Design Hourglass Wide Leg Linen Pants in Oatmeal
These chic trousers have the stamp of approval from Asos shoppers. According to multiple reviews, these pants are comfy, fit perfectly and get so many compliments. Perfect for the spring and summer seasons.
ASOS Design Cut Out Lattice Waist Maxi Beach Dress in Yellow
This gorgeous yellow maxi dress is such a head turner, you'll be getting compliments left and right. It's originally $50, but it's on sale now for $40.
ASOS Design Kimono in Black
This lightweight kimono top is super versatile. It's the just the kind of thing you can throw on over a plain white tank and immediately level up your outfit. It's originally $36 but it's on sale now for $14. Sizes are selling out fast, so we'd add this to bag ASAP.
Bershka Core Oversized Blazer in Camel
A stylish blazer is a must-have for any closet, and right now you can add this sophisticated oversized blazer to yours for just $37. Not bad at all.
Bershka Core Oversized Blazer in Black
Love the blazer above but don't love the color? You're in luck. This black oversized blazer is also on sale right now for just $37.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Move Canvas Platform Sneakers in Pale Amethyst
Trade in your old Chuck Taylors for this stylish platforms. Reviewers say they're super comfy, lightweight and the color is really cute. Right now it's even on sale for $67.
ASOS Design Scoop Neck Midi Satin Slip Dress in Black
Satin slip dresses are everything this season, and you can't go wrong with one in black. Right now this slip dress is on sale for just $32.
ASOS Design Curve One Shoulder Dress in Jade Green
This one-shoulder style dress comes in a gorgeous jade green. It's originally $55, but it's on sale now for just $19. Such a good deal.
ASOS Design Cotton Square Cotton Mini Smock Dress
This pretty mini smock dress is a springtime staple. It features a stylish square neck, puff sleeves and an open tie back. Right now it's on sale for just $20.
Topshop Knit Diamond Cardigan in Ivory and Pink
This super cute cardigan from Topshop features a relaxed slouchy fit. The pink diamond pattern is absolutely adorable, and it's on sale for $44. It's an add to bag for us!
ASOS Design Fallen Shoulder Scuba Jumpsuit in Blush
Got a wedding to attend soon? Check out this stunning blush jumpsuit from Asos Design. According to reviews, it's just as beautiful in person and a total compliment-getter. It's also on sale right now for $56.
Reebok Classic Club C Vintage Sneakers In Chalk With Green
These vintage-inspired sneaker by Reebok is just the thing you need to be comfy and cool all season long. Right now it's on sale for 20% off, and sizes are selling out.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - MI Kiss
During the ASOS Spring Fling Sale you can even find discounts on beauty brands you love like Charlotte Tilbury. Right now, you can score the beautiful berry MI Kiss for just $16.
ASOS Design Flare Sleeve One Shoulder Beach Romper in Blush
If you haven't booked your summer getaway just yet, this flirty and fun one shoulder beach romper will make you want to do it ASAP.
