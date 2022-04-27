ASOS’ Spring Fling Sale: Nearly Everything Is on Sale for Up to 70% Off Right Now

The ASOS Spring Fling Sale is happening now, but for a very limited time only. Shop now to save up to 70% off almost everything on site.

By Kristine Fellizar Apr 27, 2022
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Need a cute new outfit for the weekend? You're going to love the news we have for you. ASOS is holding their Spring Fling Sale and nearly everything on site is up to 70% off. That means you can score some really great deals on dresses, jumpsuits, jeans, sneakers, makeup and skincare from brands you love like Free People, Topshop, Levi's, and Charlotte Tilbury

In addition to scoring some amazing deals, ASOS is also known for having fast and reliable shipping. In fact, the retailer claims that you can buy a new outfit today and get it in time for the weekend with next-day delivery. They even have a Premier Delivery service where you can score free next-day delivery on all orders over $50, and it's only $19 a year. If you're a frequent ASOS shopper, that's one service you definitely want to look into. 

The ASOS Spring Fling Sale only lasts through April 28, so be sure to check it out now. We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score. Check those out below. 

Nordstrom Rack’s Stackable Rings Are up to 86% Off

London Rebel Wide Fit Flatform Strappy Mules

Take it back to the ‘90s with these scrappy flatform sole sandals from London Rebel. They're originally $65, but you can snag a pair today for just $15.

$65
$15
Asos

ASOS Design Hourglass Wide Leg Linen Pants in Oatmeal

These chic trousers have the stamp of approval from Asos shoppers. According to multiple reviews, these pants are comfy, fit perfectly and get so many compliments. Perfect for the spring and summer seasons.

$44
$34
Asos

ASOS Design Cut Out Lattice Waist Maxi Beach Dress in Yellow

This gorgeous yellow maxi dress is such a head turner, you'll be getting compliments left and right. It's originally $50, but it's on sale now for $40.

$50
$40
Asos

ASOS Design Kimono in Black

This lightweight kimono top is super versatile. It's the just the kind of thing you can throw on over a plain white tank and immediately level up your outfit. It's originally $36 but it's on sale now for $14. Sizes are selling out fast, so we'd add this to bag ASAP.

$36
$14
ASOS

Bershka Core Oversized Blazer in Camel

A stylish blazer is a must-have for any closet, and right now you can add this sophisticated oversized blazer to yours for just $37. Not bad at all.

$50
$37
ASOS

Bershka Core Oversized Blazer in Black

Love the blazer above but don't love the color? You're in luck. This black oversized blazer is also on sale right now for just $37.

$50
$37
ASOS

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Move Canvas Platform Sneakers in Pale Amethyst

Trade in your old Chuck Taylors for this stylish platforms. Reviewers say they're super comfy, lightweight and the color is really cute. Right now it's even on sale for $67.

$75
$67
Asos

ASOS Design Scoop Neck Midi Satin Slip Dress in Black

Satin slip dresses are everything this season, and you can't go wrong with one in black. Right now this slip dress is on sale for just $32.

$40
$32
Asos

ASOS Design Curve One Shoulder Dress in Jade Green

This one-shoulder style dress comes in a gorgeous jade green. It's originally $55, but it's on sale now for just $19. Such a good deal.

$55
$19
Asos

ASOS Design Cotton Square Cotton Mini Smock Dress

This pretty mini smock dress is a springtime staple. It features a stylish square neck, puff sleeves and an open tie back. Right now it's on sale for just $20.

$42
$20
Asos

Topshop Knit Diamond Cardigan in Ivory and Pink

This super cute cardigan from Topshop features a relaxed slouchy fit. The pink diamond pattern is absolutely adorable, and it's on sale for $44. It's an add to bag for us!

$74
$44
Asos

ASOS Design Fallen Shoulder Scuba Jumpsuit in Blush

Got a wedding to attend soon? Check out this stunning blush jumpsuit from Asos Design. According to reviews, it's just as beautiful in person and a total compliment-getter. It's also on sale right now for $56.

$70
$56
Asos

Reebok Classic Club C Vintage Sneakers In Chalk With Green

These vintage-inspired sneaker by Reebok is just the thing you need to be comfy and cool all season long. Right now it's on sale for 20% off, and sizes are selling out.

$85
$68
ASOS

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - MI Kiss

During the ASOS Spring Fling Sale you can even find discounts on beauty brands you love like Charlotte Tilbury. Right now, you can score the beautiful berry MI Kiss for just $16.

$18
$16
Asos

ASOS Design Flare Sleeve One Shoulder Beach Romper in Blush

If you haven't booked your summer getaway just yet, this flirty and fun one shoulder beach romper will make you want to do it ASAP.

$42
$34
Asos

