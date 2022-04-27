ASOS’ Spring Fling Sale: Nearly Everything Is on Sale for Up to 70% Off Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Need a cute new outfit for the weekend? You're going to love the news we have for you. ASOS is holding their Spring Fling Sale and nearly everything on site is up to 70% off. That means you can score some really great deals on dresses, jumpsuits, jeans, sneakers, makeup and skincare from brands you love like Free People, Topshop, Levi's, and Charlotte Tilbury.

In addition to scoring some amazing deals, ASOS is also known for having fast and reliable shipping. In fact, the retailer claims that you can buy a new outfit today and get it in time for the weekend with next-day delivery. They even have a Premier Delivery service where you can score free next-day delivery on all orders over $50, and it's only $19 a year. If you're a frequent ASOS shopper, that's one service you definitely want to look into.

The ASOS Spring Fling Sale only lasts through April 28, so be sure to check it out now. We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score. Check those out below.