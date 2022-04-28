The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 14 Taglines Revealed

Watch : RHOA's Kandi Burruss Explains X-Rated Convo at Children's Party

The Georgia peaches are back with some juicy new taglines!

E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 14 opening credits, complete with some fierce one-liners from the six Bravo stars.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross are definitely bringing some nerve, swagger and, of course, a little bit of humor.

Shereé, who is returning after taking off the past three seasons, references her iconic She by Shereé fashion line (which will actually get a proper fashion show this year), while Marlo triumphantly gives a nod to her first official season as a peach-holder.

Meanwhile, Kandi's is inspired by her super-successful music career and track and field star Sanya makes a mention of her gold medal-winning Olympic past. And leave it to Kenya to drop a humble brag and Drew to mention "edges" respectively.

Check out all the taglines below!