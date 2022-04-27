Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Photoshopped Disneyland Pics and Pete Davidson's "Snatched" Jawline

Watch : Kim Kardashian PHOTOSHOPPED Her Belly Button?!

This is not a case for the FBI because Kim Kardashian has invited you into her circle of truth.

The SKIMS founder is continuing to offer explanations in response to additional claims that she's photoshopped some of her pics, including images of her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Her comments come a day after she dismissed allegations that she altered photos of herself to remove her belly button as "dumb."

"I didn't realize how much you guys were going to enjoy my Photoshop post," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story on April 27. "If you thought that was good I have so much more... This is fun."

On April 11, Kim shared photos of herself and Pete looking cozy at a late-night dinner following the Kardashians season one premiere. In response to a headline claiming she appeared "to Photoshop Pete Davidson's nose and jawline," Kim responded, "Hmmm...I guess Pete's jawline is snatched! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he's laughing in mid convo! Wait I did add a grainy filter tho."