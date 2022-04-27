This Princess Diaries Alum Is Totally Unrecognizable on Chicago P.D.

Watch : Mandy Moore & Anne Hatheway's "Princess Diaries" Interviews: E! News Rewind

This transformation will have you yelling, "Shut up!"

One of our favorite men from Disney's The Princess Diaries has been enchanting our small screens and we didn't even know it. Remember the cute red-headed Grove High School student Jeremiah Hart? Well, he traded his seat on Lilly's talk show Shut Up and Listen for a spot on the Chicago police force.

That's right: Jeremiah, a.k.a. Patrick John Flueger, is all grown up and stars on NBC's Chicago P.D. as Detective Adam Ruzek. Not to mention, he is hot.

In a recent Tik Tok, a fan of the film made the connection and our minds have been blown ever since.

"Who was going to tell me? Because right now I'm panicking at the disco," the fan says in the video. "I just found out that this man, Jeremiah from The Princess Diaries—who I might add is an absolute snack and severely underrated—now looks like this and is on Chicago P.D."