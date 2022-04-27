This Princess Diaries Alum Is Totally Unrecognizable on Chicago P.D.

A favorite Princess Diaries star is now a lead on NBC's Chicago P.D., but you may not recognize him. Find out why fans are stunned here!

By Jillian Fabiano Apr 27, 2022 6:02 PMTags
TVAnne HathawayNBCMandy MooreDisneyJulie AndrewsCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Mandy Moore & Anne Hatheway's "Princess Diaries" Interviews: E! News Rewind

This transformation will have you yelling, "Shut up!"

One of our favorite men from Disney's The Princess Diaries has been enchanting our small screens and we didn't even know it. Remember the cute red-headed Grove High School student Jeremiah Hart? Well, he traded his seat on Lilly's talk show Shut Up and Listen for a spot on the Chicago police force.

That's right: Jeremiah, a.k.a. Patrick John Flueger, is all grown up and stars on NBC's Chicago P.D. as Detective Adam Ruzek. Not to mention, he is hot

In a recent Tik Tok, a fan of the film made the connection and our minds have been blown ever since.

"Who was going to tell me? Because right now I'm panicking at the disco," the fan says in the video. "I just found out that this man, Jeremiah from The Princess Diaries—who I might add is an absolute snack and severely underrated—now looks like this and is on Chicago P.D."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Patrick starred in 2004's The Princess Diaries alongside Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews and Mandy Moore. Turns out he's been cuffing the bad guys on Chicago P.D.—which also stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer and Marina Squerciati—since the series' premiere in 2014. Maybe he was undercover?

YouTube/Getty Images

While we process this new knowledge, scroll through to see what your other favorite Disney hunks look like now!

E! News and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family. 

Trending Stories

1

Willow Smith Recalls "Forgiving" Mom Jada for Downplaying Her Anxiety

2

Marilyn Monroe's Last Hours, More Detailed in The Unheard Tapes

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Disney/Getty Images
Ryan Merriman, Smart House & The Luck of the Irish

Ryan is still acting, appearing in A Christmas Movie Christmas on UPtv (which was delightful). He played Ian Thomas on Pretty Little Liars, and was in quite a few horror movies. He married Kristen McMullen in 2014 and still celebrates St. Patrick's Day every year, thankfully.

Disney/YouTube/Getty Images
Erik von Detten, Brink

Erik Von Detten is practically a Disney prince himself, with roles in Brink and The Princess Diaries and voice roles in Toy Story, Recess and Tarzan. However, his last gig was in 2010, stepping away from the spotlight to start a family. The 38-year-old, who now works in sales, and his wife Angela welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Claire, in May of 2019 and, welcomed baby no. 2 in 2021..

YouTube, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Sam Horrigan, Brink

Sam played Val, leader of Team X-Bladz, in 1998's Brink. In the years since, he's made appearances on shows including Veronica Mars, One Tree HillModern Family, Desperate Housewives, CSI, and True Blood. Not too bad of a resume! He has two kids with estranged wife Betty

Disney/Getty Images
Phillip Rhys, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Superstar Proto Zoa is still acting to this day. He was in CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story, and two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Sophia Carson's dad. Plus, we'd be remiss not to mention his run on 24 in 2002 and 2003. 

Dinsey, Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Gregory Smith, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Post Zenon, he starred in Everwood from 2002 to 2006 and Rookie Blue from 2010 to 2015. But after 2015, he switched gears and starting director, particularly on CW shows such as Arrow, Riverdale, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl. He also added Katy Keene to that lengthy list. He married Taylor McKay in 2018. 

YouTube,Instagram
Brandon Baker, Johnny Tsunami

After playing Johnny Kapahala in 2007's Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board, he went on to star in 2013's The Formula, which would be his final gig. These days, he works for a company that organizes elopements.

Dinsey, Alison Buck/WireImage
Riley Smith, Motocrossed

Since the 2001 movie, he's kept a steady stream of acting gigs, including Nancy DrewProven Innocent, Life Sentence, Frequency, Nashville, The Messengers, True Blood, 90210, Drive, Joan of Arcadia, 24 and maaaany more. He's also got a band called The Life of Riley...and is married to Ashli Robson. They have one young daughter and a dog. 

Dinsey/Instagram
Chez Starbuck, The Thirteenth Year

His acting career hasn't been too eventful since The Thirteenth Year. However, Chez now creates custom closets and shelving units and has two adorable kids with wife Whitney Ward.

YouTube/Twitter
Taylor Ball, Eddie's Million-Dollar Cookoff

Taylor Ball hasn't done much since Eddie's Million-Dollar Cookoff in 2003, sadly, only really acting in the show Still Standing from 2002 to 2006. He's kept an incredibly low profile, not even having obvious active social media accounts.

YouTube/Getty Images
Chris Olivero, Double Teamed

Chris unfortunately hasn't acted since 2014. Before then, he played Declan on Kyle XY and also appeared in the DCOM Now You See It. He's married to actress Alexandra Picatto and together they have a young son.

Disney/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake, Model Behavior

Disney royalty JT was a cast member in The Mickey Mouse Club and channeled a male model in Model Behavior, acting as Jason Sharpe. In case you've been on a decades-long silent retreat or have been living on Mars, he's very much still a household name. He and wife Jessica Biel are parents to Silas and Phineas.

YouTube/Getty Images
Robert Ri'chard, Alley Cats Strike

Robert Ri'chard followed up 2000's Alley Cats Strike with a long acting career, including stints on Cousin SkeeterVeronica Mars, Meet the Browns, The Vampire Diaries and Empire. Plus, he's made appearances on iZombie, CSI: NY, NCIS, and CSI: Miami. 

Dinsey, Andy Kropa/Getty Images
Kyle Schmid, Alley Cats Strike

Kyle has since starred in Netflix's The I-Land, as well as Being Human, Lost Girl and a 2012 episode of Arrow. He's got a very cute dog named Cali who he loves to post about on Instagram

Disney/Getty Images
Taran Killam, Stuck in the Suburbs

Taran played famous pop singer Jordan Cahill in the 2004 movie, and went on to be a Saturday Night Live cast member from 2010 to 2016. He also appeared on How I Met Your Mother with his then-girlfriend wife Cobie Smulders, who he married in 2012. They have two daughters, born in 2009 and 2015. 

Disney Channel/Getty Images
Clayton Snyder, Lizzie McGuire

After playing Lizzie McGuire's crush from 2001 to 2004, he moved on to real estate and married longtime girlfriend Allegra Edwards in November 2020. These days, he still acts in the occasional movie or TV series, and was even set to play Ethan again in the Lizzie McGuire revival.

Disney; Instagram
Adam Lamberg, Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire's best friend Gordo only acted in two projects after post Disney, with the last in 2008. He was set to reprise his role in the revival. Today, he works at the Irish Arts Center in NYC. 

Disney; Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Zac Efron, High School Musical

Zac Efron may always be Troy Bolton to many of us, but the HSM star went on to do quite a lot. He starred in 17 Again, Neighbors, Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, and even played Ted Bundy in a movie.

Shutterstock/Getty Images
David Henrie, Wizards of Waverly Place

During his time on Wizards of Waverly Place, David Henrie was also playing the son on How I Met Your Mother. And while he hit pause on his acting career i 2016, he co-wrote, directed and starred in 2020's This Is The Year

He wed Maria Cahill in 2017, and their first daughter Pia was born in March 2019. Son James arrived in December 2020. 

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Lucas Till, Hannah Montana: The Movie

Best known for romancing Hannah Montana in the 2009 flick, he is now on CBS' MacGyver, which wrapped earlier this year. He's also been in two X-Men movies as Havok and played the boy next door in Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" video. 

Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock; Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cole and Dylan Sprouse, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

Apologies to Cole and Dylan for putting them in one slide, but where would Zack be without Cody? The twins mostly took a break from acting to go to college between 2011 and 2017, but now they're both back in it and taking advantage of their new hunk status. Cole is on Riverdale and following his split from costar Lili Reinhart, he's dating Ari Fournier. Meanwhile, Dylan is dating model Barbara Palvin and owns a meadery. 

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Willow Smith Recalls "Forgiving" Mom Jada for Downplaying Her Anxiety

2

Marilyn Monroe's Last Hours, More Detailed in The Unheard Tapes

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

4

Jared Padalecki Shares Health Update After “Bad” Car Accident

5

Margot Robbie's First Look as Barbie Will Have You Doing a Double Take